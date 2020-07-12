Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Won These Awards For Her Performance In 'Devdas'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got her breakthrough in Bollywood with the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She later appeared in several films and one of her most notable works include Devdas. The film also starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won several awards for her performance in Devdas. Here is a list of all awards the actor won for her performance in the film:

Awards won by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas

48th Filmfare Awards for Best Actress- Aishwarya Rai

Star Screen Awards for Best Actress- Aishwarya Rai

International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Actress- Aishwarya Rai

Zee Cine Awards for Best Actor – Female- Aishwarya Rai

Zee Cine Awards for True Indian Beauty- Aishwarya Rai

Devdas was a romantic film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film followed the story of a wealthy man who is prohibited from marrying the woman he loves. When his family forces him to marry another woman, he starts consuming alcohol to stay away from the pain. The film is based on a novel with the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Back then, Devdas was considered to be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies to be made.

The film turned out to be a commercial success in India as well as abroad and also became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002. The film also received many accolades for the theme of the film as well as the actors' dance and performances in the film.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Fanney Khan along with actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actor is all set to appear in a Tamil language historic drama film Ponniyin Selvan. The film, helmed by Mani Ratnam, is slated to release in the year 2021. The film Pooniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel with the same name. The film was initially supposed to be made in 2010, but the shooting began in December 2019. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as Nandhini/ Mandakini Devi in the film.

