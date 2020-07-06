Lata Mangeshkar Shares Video Of A Girl Singing, Showers Her Blessings

Legendary singer and melody queen Lata Mangeshkar recently shared a video of a young talented girl Samadipta Mukherjee who is seen singing Austrian singer Mozart’s 40th Symphony G Minor with an Indian touch. Lata shared the video on Twitter and hailed the young girl's singing talent. While sharing the video, the Lag Ja Gale singer mentioned that this video was forwarded to her and she was mesmerized to hear the voice of the girl. At last, Lata blessed the singer to become a great singer ahead.

Overwhelmed by this beautiful gesture, Samadipta was the first one to share her emotions over the same. She commented under the post and thanked Lata Ji for her wishes. Samadipta wrote that worshipped and respected her the most since her childhood. After seeing the video being shared by the veteran singer, the young talented girl said that its an honour for her to be praised by such a great singer.

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

At last, she concluded the post and asked the singer to keep showering her blessings and love on her so that she can reach higher levels in her musical journey. Apart from this, Samadipta also reposted the post shared by the Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai singer on Twitter and called it a dream come true for her. She wrote that her video shared by the Bharat Ratna is the most precious and priceless blessing for her.

I literally worshipped you, respected @mangeshkarlata

-Ji, from my childhood! Today, I have been blessed by the God herself! What else do I need! Keep showering your blessings on me, so that, I can reach higher levels in my musical journey! Pronaam! 😍🙏 — Samadipta Mukherjee (@samadipta) July 6, 2020

Now, the biggest news ever, of our lives — the real 'dream come true' moment — the most precious and priceless blessing, from the 'Bharat Ratna' herself... (Heartfelt thanks to Shri Mayuresh Satish Pai for bringing this huge news to us) https://t.co/7SpVcSrV11 — Samadipta Mukherjee (@samadipta) July 6, 2020

Sometime back, on the occasion of Rahul Dev Burman, or R D Burman's 79th birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar shared pleasant memories of Pancham- as he was lovingly called. Through her Twitter handle, the legendary singer spoke fondly of R D Burman and revealed that they shared a special bond. She recalled that the late singer-composer would always share his happiness and sadness with her. She also wrote that she misses him immensely. Old Bollywood classics are incomplete without the magical sounds of Lata Mangeshkar & R D Burman duets. Be it the super romantic numbers like Wada Karo Nahin Chhodoge Tum Mera Saath or Baahon Mein Chale Aao, the doyens of the Indian film industry are legends for the unparalleled work that they have done together.

