Sara Ali Khan Wishes Ranveer Singh 'all The Love, Laughter And Nutella' On His Birthday

As actor Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6, wishes have been pouring in for him on social media from his friends. Ranveer who shared a great camaraderie with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan received a special set of wishes from her. Sara shared throwback pictures from the film’s promotions on her social media while penning her beautiful wishes for the birthday boy. Sara in the caption teased the birthday boy for his love for Nutella.

Sara Ali Khan's wishes Ranveer Singh on b'day

In the throwback pictures from the promotions of Simmba, the actress can be seen donning a cheetah print jumpsuit while the actor can be seen looking cool and dashing in casuals. While captioning the post, the Kedarnath actress wrote, “Happy birthday Ranveer Singh, Wishing you all the love, laughter, and Nutella.” She even shared a Nutella emoticon along with several other birthday emoticons.

Read: Alia Bhatt Wishes Her 'top Top Friend' Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday

Read: Anil Kapoor Pens Fun-filled Birthday Wishes For Ranveer Singh, Asks 'where Is Your Mask?'

The story of 2018 Rohit Shetty directorial cop drama revolves around Simmba (Ranveer), a corrupt police officer, works for Durva (Sonu Sood), an influential smuggler. However, his life takes an unusual turn when he decides to avenge a woman who was assaulted by Durva's brothers. Meanwhile, amid his revenge, he falls in for Shagun Sathe (Sara), daughter of an ex-police officer. The film also showcased Ashutosh Rana and Siddhartha Jadhav in pivotal roles.

Apart from Sara, the actor received beautiful birthday wishes from scores of other celebs as well. Stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait, Nimrat Kaur, and many more have extended their best wishes to the birthday boy. Fans, on the other hand, have also been sharing several pictures, videos, throwbacks, and many more on his birthday. According to reports, marking the actor’s birthday, a fan club named 'Ranveer Ka Fan Club' donated computers to a school to support the education of underprivileged children.

The birthday boy has been spending his time with his wife, Deepika Padukone in their Mumbai home due to the current situation. They are often seen sharing several pictures and videos on their social media handle giving fans a glimpse of how they spend their time during the lockdown.

Read: Ranveer Singh's Birthday: Nimrat Kaur, Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait Pen Beautiful Wishes

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares A Heartfelt Wish On Ranveer Singh's Birthday; See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.