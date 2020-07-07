Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja' Won These Awards; See Full List

Considered as one of Sonam Kapoor’s finest films till date, Neerja released in 2016 and earned critical acclaim for its heartwarming story and unique cast. The movie also won many awards and here is a list of awards and accolades the movie has earned. Read the list here:

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has Introduced Fans To Many Famous Bag Brands; Read More

Neerja: Awards

At the 62nd Filmfare Awards, actor Sonam Kapoor won the Best Actress (critics) award and director Ram Madhvani earned Best film (critics award). The movie was also nominated in the Best Director category. Besides Filmfare, Neerja won two awards at the 64th ceremony of India's National Film Awards in the Best Feature Film in Hindi category and Special Mention for Sonam Kapoor.

As per reports, Neerja won four awards at the International Indian Film Academy Awards in the Best Film and Best Supporting Actress category. Neerja also won Sonam Kapoor a Best Actress Award at the Asiavision Awards ceremony. Actor Shabana Azmi, too, was lauded for her performance in the film, as she won nearly three awards for her performance in the much-acclaimed movie. At the 2017 Zee Cine Awards, the film won awards in seven categories.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says Anand Has Different Workspace; They Don't See Each Other Whole Day

All about Neerja

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Shekhar and Jim Sarabh in the leading roles, the movie is based on the life of the courageous Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life while protecting the lives of 359 passengers on the Pan Am flight 73 in 1986, which was hijacked by a terrorist organisation. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film also stars actors like Shabana Azmi and Yogendra Tikoo in prominent roles. Released in 2016, the movie earned nearly ₹135.52 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Gets Candid About Mom-in-law Priya Ahuja, Calls Her 'cool' And 'progressive'

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has Introduced Fans To Many Famous Bag Brands; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.