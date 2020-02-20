Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies That Were Adapted From Classic Novels

There are many movies that are adaptions of famous novels and plays. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a career spanning over two decades has starred in several Hindi, Tamil, English and Bengali movies. Here are some of her movies that were an adaptation from novels.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies adapted from novels

Kandukondain Kandukondain

Kandukondain Kandukondain was a Tamil film that released in 2000 starring Mammootty,Tabu, Ajith and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Kandukondain Kandukondain was based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Sense and Sensibility. It’ is the story of two sisters who are heartbroken when the love of their life betrays them.

Devdas

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Devdas was adapted from a Bengali novel with the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. It was the story of a man who takes up alcohol and a life of vice and pain after his father denies him from marrying someone he loves. It went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all times,

Bride and Prejudice

Adapted from Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice, Bride and Prejudice was a modern adaptation of the classic novel. The movie featured Martin Henderson, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Elizabeth Bennet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role, Lalita Bakshi, in Bride and Prejudice.

Chokher Bali

Chokher Bali was a Bengali film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Raima Sen and Lily Chakravarty. The film was based on the novel with the same name written by Rabindranath Tagore. Chokher Bali released in 2003 and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Binodini, a young widow in the film.

