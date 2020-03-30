Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Dialogues From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil depicts the journey of Alizeh and Ayan, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma respectively, who eventually realise their love for each other. However, this was the first time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teamed up with actor Ranbir and director Karan Johar. The film is a heartwarming story of Ayaan, Saba and Alizeh, as they navigate through their journey of love, life and heartbreak.

Fans gushed over how the actors in the film played their characters well and managed to deliver the right emotions. Like many of his earlier films, Karan Johar also wrote some iconic dialogues which were almost like listening to poetry. Take a look at some of the best dialogues of Aishwarya from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best dialogues of Aishwarya Rai in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sau andheron mein bhi roshan ho, us haqeeqat ki talash hai ... teri dehleez pe chhod aaye, us mohabbat ki talash hai ... jhukne ki ibaadat ko toh samjhe jahaan walon ... katne pe joh haasil ho, us jannat ki talash hai

Kuch zakhmon ke karz lafzon se ada nahi hote

Har shayara ko shaadi kar leni chahiye ... shohar achcha mile toh zindagi achchi kat jaati hai ... na mile toh shayari achchi ho hi jaati hai

Rishton ki geeli zameen par log aksar phisal jaate hai

Mujhe samjhane ki koshish mat karna ... kyun ki agar samjhaoge toh samajh jaaongi ... agar samajh gayi toh bikhar jaaongi

Main kisi ki zaroorat nahi ... khwaish banna chahti hoon

Kambhakt khayalon ne hi toh zinda rakha hai ... varna sawaalon ne kab ka maar diya hota

Khoobsurati toh dhal jaati hai ... personality toh maut ke baad bhi zinda reh jaati hai

