Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dabboo Ratnani Shot Is Simple Yet Impactful; See Pic

Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the latest celebrity to share her picture from the his calendar 2020. She also had the sweetest thing to say to the photographer in the caption for the post.

Dabboo Ratnani’s shot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared her picture from the Dabboo Ratnani calendar shoot for the year 2020. In the picture posted by the actor, she can be seen staring at the camera. She is wearing a simple white tank top in the shot.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen with light makeup in the capture. She is wearing a nude and glossy lip colour with smokey eyes which highlight the colour of her pupil. Her hair has been left open with a middle parting to give the picture a natural touch.

In the caption for the post, she has congratulated the celebrated photographer on completing 25 years. She has also mentioned how it is her 21st year featuring in the annual calendar. She has wished him and his family at the end of the caption. Have a look at the picture posted by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here.

Read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Hotstar; From 'Shabd' To 'Raavan'

Also read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romantic Scenes From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar picture of Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan’s picture for the calendar is being loved by people across the country. Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in formal attire in the calendar picture. He is wearing a suit with a round hat. He can also be spotted holding a walking stick which adds class to the picture.

The picture is in monochrome and has minimum light, highlighting the smoke in the background and giving it a better look. Have a look at the picture here.

Image Courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Adorable Picture Of Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Also read Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.