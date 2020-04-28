Kapil Sharma Says That He'll Be Meeting THIS Special Person After COVID-19 Lockdown Ends

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to answer some questions that were posed by fans to him. The comedian was asked many personal as well as professional questions, ranging from his life to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharma also revealed who will be the first person he will meet after the coronavirus lockdown opens.

Kapil Sharma answers questions from fans

Kapil Sharma was asked by one of the fans who will be the first person he will meet once the lockdown opens. Kapil replied that he would meet his mother. She is currently in Punjab:

Mummy se .. she is in punjab https://t.co/tdRPDB4Tia — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Similarly, he answered a lot of other questions that were posed by fans. One of his fans asked Kapil if he would make a sequel to his movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. To this, the comedian said that he can make it:

Aap kehte ho to bana dete hain https://t.co/bH5ztQdNkA — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

In a hilarious response, Kapil answered a question that said that if he would not be famous, what he would be doing. Kapil said that no matter what, he would have been famous. He was also questioned about his first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show and he said that the real heroes are doctors and police in the crucial time:

main kuch b karta but famous hi hota 🙈 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at his crucial time https://t.co/0SLxON7RVe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

One of the questions asked was that Kapil Sharma is one who makes everyone laugh. The fan asked who is that one person who makes Kapil laugh. Here is what he said:

These days my lil daughter 😊 https://t.co/Jse6LRUCQi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

