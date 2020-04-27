Nikki Bella Posts A Stunning Unseen Pic Of Aishwarya Rai From Her Trip To India

An unseen picture of Aishwarya Rai has been going viral on social media as Nikki Bella posted a throwback picture from her trip to India in the year 2007. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, who are popularly known as the Bella Twins, are a professional wrestling tag team and performed on WWE. Nikki Bella took to her social media account and took her fans down the memory lane from the time she spent in India years ago. The celebrity posted a series of pictures where the twins can be seen striking a pose with Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai and many other Bollywood celebrities.

Nikki Bella's throwback picture from the time when she met Aishwarya Rai in India

In the post, she wrote that the pictures were from the time when the Bella sisters had paid a visit to India for the filming of an ad commercial. She also wrote in the post that in that commercial, they had performed their own stunts and that it was one of the most memorable times in their career. Nikki Bella also revealed to her fans on Instagram that they had come to India in 2007 for a period of 11 days and loved their stay in the country. Check out the throwback pictures below.

Moreover, they fell in love with India’s culture, the food, the warmth the people had and the charisma of the people in general. Nikki also mentioned in her post that during her trip, she met some incredible and unforgettable people on her trip to Bollywood. She further said that she hopes to return to India someday soon and might upload more pictures along with the commercial on her YouTube channel.

