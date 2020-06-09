Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Lookalike Recreates Actor’s Look From 'Iruvar'; See Videos

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike, who goes by the name Ammuzz Amrutha, has created yet another video re-enacting the actor. She has even recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look for the film Iruvar for the video. The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike is a TikTok star and as per some beholders, has an uncanny resemblance to the star actor.

In another video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike, Ammuzz Amrutha shot the video in close up, which only added to the charm of the video. She wore a brown-coloured saree with a yellow-coloured border and had her hair styled in a neat bun. Ammuzz Amrutha looks at the camera as she mimics the actor’s graceful expressions. Check out some of her videos here.

Ammuzz Amrutha videos of Iruvar

In another video, Ammuzz Amrutha showed off her acting skills as she gave some jaw-dropping expressions to a song titled Narumughaye from the film Iruvar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike has attempted to capitalise on the resemblance as she is now making videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dialogues from South Indian films. On TikTok, Ammuzz Amrutha has about 1.2 million followers and about 11.8 million likes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut in 1997, three years after winning her Miss World crown. She made the debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was cast opposite South Indian superstar Mohanlal for the film. Ace actors Prakash Raj and Tabu were also a part of the film.

Iruvar is a biographical drama that revolves around a real-life rivalry between two friends who become political opponents. The soundtrack of the film was composed by A.R Rahman. Iruvar marked the debut of actor Mohanlal in a lead role. The Tamil movie was released in Malayalam with the same title, but it released in Telugu with the title Iddaru.

Iruvar was highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics alike. The movie went on to be a commercial success and received appreciation on both national and international levels. Iruvar won two National Film Awards. It also won the Best Film Award at the Belgrade International Film Festival.

