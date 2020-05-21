Silk Smitha's Lookalike Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Uncanny Videos; Watch

A lookalike of 80s and 90s actor Silk Smitha has taken the internet by storm. The Silk Smitha lookalike is a TikTok star and has an uncanny resemblance to the actor. She has been spotted on the video making app by many who claim that she looks just like the late actor. Silk Smitha’s lookalike who goes by the name Thara R.K.

Silk Smitha’s lookalike has also caught up on the resemblance as she is seen making videos of Silk Smitha’s dialogues. Silk Smitha’s lookalike mimics the late actor’s expressions and makes videos from her movies. She has over 263 thousand followers and about 2.9 million likes. Check out some of her videos here.

In the video, Silk Smitha’s lookalike tries to mimic the expressions of the late actor. She has shot the video in a retro-looking filter, which only added to the charm of the video. She wore a green and black coloured outfit and had her hair styled in a messy look. She looks at the camera as she mimics the 90s actor perfectly.

In the above TikTok videos, Silk Smitha’s lookalike has perfected the expressions just like the late South Indian actor. In one of the videos, she mentions that she doesn’t know any Malayalam but she has still tried mimicking the actor. Silk Smitha was known for her boldness as well as her stellar acting skills.

About Silk Smitha

Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati entered the film industry in 1979. Her very first role was that of a woman named Silk in the Tamil film titled Vandichakkaram. Her mentor, director Vinu Chakravarthy had introduced her as Smitha and that is how she got her stage name, Silk Smitha. Silk Smitha had a successful career spanning over 17 years, where she featured in about 450 films.

Silk Smitha predominantly worked in south Indian cinema and was known for her boldness. In September 1996, Silk Smitha was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her apartment in Chennai. She was at the peak of her career when she committed suicide at her home. It has been reported that though she had great professional success, her love life was always rocky.

