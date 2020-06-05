Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 'Doppelganger' Takes Internet By Storm With Her Uncanny Videos

A lookalike of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken the Internet by storm. The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike is a TikTok star and as per some beholders, has an uncanny resemblance to the star actor. She has been spotted on the video-sharing app by many who claim that she looks just like the former Miss World. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike goes by the name Ammuzz Amrutha.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike in TikTok

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike has attempted to capitalise on the resemblance as she is now making videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dialogues from a South Indian films. Apart from looking like her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike also attempts to mimic the actor’s expressions when she makes videos from her movies. She has about 1.1 million followers and about 11.5 million likes. Check out some of her videos here.

In the video shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike on TikTok, she is seen mimicking the actor’s dialogue from the movie Kandukondein Kandukondein. The film also stars South Indian superstar Ajith. In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike tries to mimic the expressions of the actor.

In another video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike shot the video in close up, which only added to the charm of the video. She wore a brown-coloured saree with a yellow-coloured border and had her hair styled in a neat bun. She looks at the camera as she mimics the actor’s graceful expressions.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a phenomenon in the '90s when she won the 1994 Miss World crown, in the same year as Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe gong - bringing unprecedented attention to the beauty pageant format in India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her much-heralded acting debut three years later in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar. She made her Bollywood debut the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earned critical acclaim for her performance in the romantic Tamil film Kandukondein Kandukondein, in which she played the role of a passionate artist. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot to fame in Bollywood after her movie Taal.

