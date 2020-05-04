Deepika Padukone 'commuting' Amid Lockdown? Actor's Lifehack's A Joke Anyone Can Relate To

Deepika Padukone recently had a hilarious take on how her COVID-19 lockdown has been going so far. She took to Instagram to tell her followers that she is planning to pass out on the couch. According to her, this will cut down on the morning commute which is bound to happen the next day. Read on to know more details about the whole story here:

Deepika Padukone’s way of reducing morning commuting

People around the world have been confined to their homes due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Through a recent Instagram story, actor Deepika Padukone put through her thoughts on what she has been up to lately. In the Instagram story put up, she can be seen talking about making an effort to reduce the morning commute by sleeping on the couch. She has also added a Mickey Mouse gif towards the end of the note to add some effect into the story.

Deepika Padukone is pointing towards the fact that the only travelling that happens these days is from one room to another in one’s own house. Her idea is to cut down on walking all the way from the bedroom to the living room. Her funny take on the current situation is just what the right representation of what people have been feeling for quite some time. Social media has been abuzz with similar relatable content from celebrities around the world. Have a look at the story put up by Deepika Padukone on her official Instagram story here.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

