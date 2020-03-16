Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Slays In White Outfits & These Pictures Are A Proof; See Here

In the 90s, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the face of India when she won the Miss World crown. She made her Bollywood debut three years later in 1997 with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. The actor is often credited for her fashion looks and her glamorous red-carpet outfits.

She is one of the most stylish actors and nails any and every look to perfection. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram pictures are proof that the actor is obsessed with the colour white. Check out some of her most glamorous white outfits.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loves To Spend Festivals With Family; Check Out Her Festive Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a white outfit with a long train for the Cannes Film festival last year. To add glamour to the look a combination of lace, feathers and ruffles were added to the jumpsuit. She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and completed the look with a pair of white coloured heels.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Five Make-up Looks To Steal For Your Wedding

The actor is a vision to behold in a white silk-like dress with halter neck. She accessorised the look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, a ring as well as a wristwatch. Netizens claimed that she looked stunning as she posed for the lens.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sequinned white coloured lehenga and made the netizens go gaga over the look. The fully sequinned lehenga and the blouse were complemented by the pair of diamond earrings and necklace sported by the actor. She took the dupatta on one side, which did justice to the neckline of the attire.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Noti Binodini In Pradeep Sarkar's Next?

In thsi picture, the Guru actor wore a simple white tank top as she posed for Daboo Ratnani’s calendar this year. The actor did some dramatic eye makeup, which highlighted her eyes and gave her look a more magical appeal. She left her hair open, which framed her face perfectly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a dream come true in a white gown. The gown she wore had a white floral pattern that gave a magical look to the dress. She left her hair open in soft waves and added a hint of golden colour to her makeup.fans of the actor claimed that she looked breath-taking in the gown.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Or Aishwarya Rai; Who Rocked The Butterfly Print Gown Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.