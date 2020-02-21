Taapsee Pannu Or Aishwarya Rai; Who Rocked The Butterfly Print Gown Better?

Taapsee Pannu is busy giving hits after hits and her fans love her acting skills. Taapsee is all set to set fire at the box office with her upcoming family drama, Thappad. The movie is making a lot of news as the storyline breaks many norms of the society about women and domestic abuse.

While fans were busy being intrigued by the trailer of Thappad, Taapsee Pannu had her fans fired up when she walked the red carpet of the Filmfare awards 2020 in a butterfly print gown. Pannu stole many hearts with her stunning looks and gorgeous smile. Her followers feel that she is as positive and lively as a butterfly and the gown makes her look like it.

When she posted the picture of herself in the multi-coloured butterfly print gown, fans could not stop themselves from comparing her looks with the Miss World 1994 and Bollywood's superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai wore a blueish multi-coloured butterfly print gown back in 2018 when she walked the red carpet of Canner 2018. It is hard to make out who pulled off the look better.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu on recent Best Actor award win: 'Was preparing acceptance speech since 2016'

Taapsee Pannu in butterfly print gown

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu explains why 'just' one slap was enough for the film

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu slew in a beaded gown during an award function; see pictures

Aishwarya rai Bachchan in butterfly print gown

Also Read | Hansal Mehta supports Taapsee Pannu by hosting a special screening of 'Thappad' in Jaipur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.