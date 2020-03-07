Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 5 Rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes; See

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is counted amongst the highest-paid actors in the Hindi Film Industry. She has worked in numerous Hindi and other language films. Her talent is so enormous that international directors couldn't stop themselves from collaborating with the actor for several Hollywood projects as well.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films, let's take a look at Top 5 rated movies of the star on Rotten Tomatoes.

Top 5 rated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan films on Rotten tomatoes

Launched in August 1998, Rotten Tomatoes is a website wherein a film's overall reviews are calculated. As per the calculations, a specific percentage is allotted to a movie.

Dhoom 2 - (92%)

Directed by Sanjay Gadhv, Dhoom 2 is out of all Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films the has the highest rating on the site. The former beauty queen played the role of a con in a film. Her performance as Sunheri was the talk of the town in 2006. She also lost oodles of weight to get into the skin of her character. Hrithik Roshan played the lead in Dhoom 2 opposite her. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband Abhishek Bachchan also played a pivotal role in this high-octane action film by YRF

Devdas - (89%)

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's on-screen chemistry as Devdas and Paro was a visual treat to the eyes. Directed by visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas is truly one of the best Aishwarya Bachchan films. From the songs, costumes to dialogues, everything about Devdas became a rage in 2002. Madhuri Dixit Nene played the parallel lead in the film.

Guru - (83%)

Helmed by director Mani Ratnam, Guru is the most memorable of all Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films. Guru is largely based on the life on Dhirubhai Ambani, the celebrated Indian businessman. The film marked new innings for Abhishek Bachchan as a stellar performer in Bollywood.

Kyun Ho Gaya Na - (80%)

The presence of Kyun Ho Gaya Na is another one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's top-rated film on the site. Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya featured in this romantic drama in the year 2004. Reportedly, the two were dating during the making of the film. But the actor always remained tight-lipped about these rumours.

Jodhaa Akbar - (75%)

Jodha Bai was an iconic characte played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her career so far. For the first time, Aishwarya played a historical charter of queen Jodha Bai in this movie. The Ashutosh Gowarikar directed movie did record-breaking business world-wide. Hrithik Roshan played the male lead in the film.

