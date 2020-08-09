Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rare & Unseen Pictures That Are A Treat For Her Fans; Check Out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has impressed the audience with her mind-blowing performances in Bollywood movies. The actor has won several accolades and has also been honoured by Padma Shri. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often referred to as 'the most beautiful woman in the world' by fans. Check out this unseen picture of the actor that has been doing rounds on the internet lately

Check out this unseen picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is from her modelling days. The actor looked adorable in her white floral dress with puffed sleeves. The actor went for a simple makeup look to go with her outfit and opted for a bright red lipstick. Her short hair was parted from the sides. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is looking beautiful as she looks into the camera. Check out some reactions to the photo-

Source: muvyz.com/Instagram

Many of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans commented below the picture. While some left hearts on the picture, others shared emojis under the picture, saying that they loved it. One of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans also commented that they were stunned by looking at the picture and commented, 'Wow'. (sic)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare photos on Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has several fan pages dedicated to her. These fan pages generally shell out some amazing pictures of the actor that are rare and unseen. A few pictures are from public events and award functions while some are from behind the scenes of a movie set. Check out some of her other rare pictures below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked with several actors of Bollywood as well as other regional language films. She is popular for her roles in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Chokher Bali, Raincoat and Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will now be seen in a Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is expected to release in 2021. The historical film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period fictional novel with the same name. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi and Vikram Prabhu and Trisha along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

