Batti Gul Meter Chalu Shooting Location In Uttarakhand Included The Scenic Town Of Tehri

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's most underrated film, 2018's Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a slice of life film with a relatable take. The romantic-drama is helmed by filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh. Batti Gul Meter Chalu cast also features popular actors Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Ever since the film was announced a lot of anticipation around the Batti Gul Meter Chalu shooting locations was in news. As the Shahid Kapoor film was to be entirely shot in India, here is the list of places where this hard-hitting drama was filmed.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Shooting Location

A major portion of the Shahid Kapoor starrer was shot in the scenic hills of Uttarakhand. A virgin filming location named Tehri, a town in Uttarakhand was the place where most of the movie is filmed at. As per the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar, the team of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was highly impressed with the serene beauty of Tehri. This is the reason why they prolonged their schedule in Tehri and filmed significant sequences of the Shraddha Kapoor movie there itself. From songs, travel shots to important scenes, everything was shot at scenic Tehri locations.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu shooting location also includes some scenic visuals of the Khatling glacier and the stunning Tehri lake. From temples to local markets, one can certainly witness the very flavour of the adorable town in the T-Series film. Apart from Tehri, few other geographical locations are also a part of this list and they are Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh. In this youtube video, you can take a closer look at the Batti Gul Meter Chalu shooting location in Tehri. And, also watch the cast and crew talk about their experience of shooting in the town.

Coming to Batti Gul Meter Chalu reviews, the court-room drama received mixed to positive reviews. Some loved the movie and some found it average. It is a story about three friends and, how one single exaggerated electricity bill changes their lives upside down. So much so that one friend commits suicide. And, the other two battle it out legally with a corrupt electricity firm. All actors gave brilliant performances in the movie, especially Shahid who also learnt the local accent to justify his part in the movie as a professional lawyer. Songs like Dekhte Dekhte and When You Getting Gold turned out to be smashing hits and topped radio charts over weeks.

