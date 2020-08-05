Mukesh Chhabra Shares Throwback Video Of Sushant From 'Dil Bechara' Script Reading Session

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, Dil Bechara, was released digitally on July 24. Ahead of the film's release, director Mukesh Chhabra has been quite active on his social media and shared BTS pictures and videos from the film's sets. He recently took to Instagram to share a video of one of their script-reading sessions with Sushant, Sanjana Sanghi, and other members of the cast. Take a look at the video:

In the video, actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are seen rehearsing their lines in a room. Along with them a few other actors and director Mukesh Chhabra is also seen in the video. The duo is seen rehearsing their lines from the scene where Sushant takes out a cigarette and Sanjana calls him out and asks him if he thinks he looks cool when he does that. Chhabra wrote in the caption, "Reading #workshop #BTS" and tagged the cast and crew.

Fans were quick to react to the video and took to the comments section to drop their reactions. Most of them reacted with heart and crying emojis while others used a few words to describe their emotions about the video. One user wrote, "SUSHIâ¤ï¸ You will always be alive in our hearts".

Apart from sharing BTS from Dil Bechara, Chhabra has also been sharing pictures and videos with Sushant. Earlier, on the actor's one month death anniversary, Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media to share a BTS picture with Sushant. He penned down a small but emotional caption along with the picture. He wrote, "It has been a month now, I won't be receiving calls from you anymore". (Translated from Hindi)

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marks the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput and is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from being Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, the film also marks Sanjana Sanghi's acting debut. Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars.

It was earlier made into a Hollywood film of the same name and starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The plotline of the film revolves around two cancer patients who fall in love. The two try to navigate their way through life despite their illness and try to make the best of what they have.

