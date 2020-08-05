Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Maskhari' Video Unveiled; Sanjana Sanghi Pens Heartfelt Note

Sanjana Sanghi unveiled the video of Maskhari, a song from Dil Bechara, starring her and Sushant Singh Rajput on July 5. On sharing the clip, Sanjana penned a lengthy caption. She wrote, "Maskhari- a blend of Manny & Kizie's happiness and togetherness and how Manny simply sparked Kizie's little world with glee and joy. Song out now." Within 30 minutes of its release, Maskhari song hit 236K views online.

Dil Bechara's Maskhari video released

Maskhari song is composed, produced and arranged by AR Rahman. Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani have voiced the number. Whereas, the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family after 4 years, shares a post

Along with Sanjana Sanghi, the director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra, also posted a video on his Instagram handle. He also went on to tag the entire team and cast of Dil Bechara in his caption. As soon as Mukesh's post was up, a user wrote, "I watched this movie last night. The story is awesome, I cried seeing Sushant sir." Many also dropped hearts and flooded the comments section with love.

Mukesh Chhabra's post

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Shares Memories From Last Day Of 'Dil Bechara' Shoot In Jamshedpur; WATCH

Also Read | Mukesh Chhabra Shares Throwback Video Of Sushant From 'Dil Bechara' Script Reading Session

Dil Bechara cast

Dil Bechara is the Indian remake of the hit Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid, Subbalakshmi, among others. Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar. The movie also got a 10/10 rating on IMDb.

Dil Bechara plot

Dil Bechara traces the heart-wrenching love story of a boy and girl (Manny and Kizie) who meet at a cancer group. Love blossoms between the duo as they start spending time together. However, Manny's health starts deteriorating, which leaves Kizie shattered.

The duo embraces the little time left with them and fulfills their dreams. They also jet off to Paris, to meet Kizie's favourite singer. When Manny bids adieu, Kizie and his friend Jagdish Pandey unspool the movie filmed by Manny at their college fest. A cluster of students, along with Kizie's parents, gather to watch Manny's last film.

Also Read | AR Rahman shares a throwback pic with wife from Isha Ambani's wedding; See here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.