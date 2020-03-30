Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Noteworthy Movies That Will Complete A Decade This Year

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been mesmerising the audience with her beauty and winning fans with her stellar acting skills since her debut in 1997. The actor has delivered many memorable performances in movies like Devdas, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal and many more. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai's noteworthy movies that released a decade ago.

Robot

Directed by S.Shankar, the film Robot (originally known as Enthiran) featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The tale of this 2010 film revolved around the life of a brilliant scientist who builds a humanoid robot to protect mankind. But later, things go awry when human emotions are programmed and the robot acts against him. The film was amongst the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time and won many accolades, including two Indian National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards.

Action Replayy

Action Replayy released in the year 2010 and saw actors Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Om Puri, and Kirron Kher in supporting roles. The film was loosely based on the 1985 film Back To The Future. Although the film failed to perform at the box-office, Aishwarya’s performance was appreciated by many.

Guzaarish

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzaarish will complete 10 years on November 19, 2020. The plot of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed tragedy-drama revolved around the story of a paralyzed man (Hrithik Roshan) who wishes to end his life through legal means. The film was successful in igniting a discussion on euthanasia. Though the film failed to strike a chord at the box-office, Hrithik’s and Aishwarya’s performances in the film were praised by fans.

Raavan

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film Raavan featured Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Govinda in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the life of cop Dev Pratap Sharma (Vikram), who had just one mission and that is to capture the local outlaw, Beera (Abhishek Bachchan). Beera then kidnapped the cop's beautiful wife (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) to settle scores with him.

