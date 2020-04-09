Aishwarya Rai's 'Guru': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Guru (2007), a drama flick helmed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Mani Ratnam and G. Srinivasan, features Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in prominent roles. Guru traces the story of a villager named Gurukant Desai and his life journey towards becoming the biggest tycoon in the entire history of India. Here are some of the most interesting trivia about Guru, fans might not know.

Interesting trivia on Aishwarya Rai's Guru

The movie is inspired by the life of one of the biggest business tycoons in the country, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Post two days of the film's release (January 14, 2007), announcements were made regarding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's engagement ceremony. The actors tied the knot in the month of April in 2007.

A.R. Rahman devoted the song titled Tere Bin to the renowned and most celebrated singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The movie remains the first Indian movie to premiere at an international level in Canada.

Initially, Dangal actor Aamir Khan was taken into consideration for the portrayal of the lead role in the movie.

Rani Mukerji who also taken into consideration the essay the role of Sujata Desai (the role portrayed by Aishwarya Rai).

John Abraham was considered to essay the role of Shyam Saxena (essayed by Madhavan), however, he declined the request as the dates were not getting adjusted.

Abhishek Bachchan had to undergo a physical transformation for his role in the movie -- that is he had to gain weight to fit for the role.

Aishwarya Rai, while taking lessons on a scene, faced a minor accident, as her outfit got trapped in the bicycle's chain and that led to an imbalance and she fell off. So the shooting had to be stalled for some time while she was getting first aid.

