Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks At Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai has always stunned the audience with her red carpet looks. Here are some of her memorable red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always left the audience stunned with her sartorial choices and red carpet looks. The actor has often received praise for her unique fashion sense and style. From her earliest traditional and ethnic outings to Indo-Western and western attires like ballgowns, here are Aishwarya Rai's photos from the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai raised the bar with each of her Cannes red carpet looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels her angelic fairy at the Cannes Film Festival. This was her second appearance at Cannes and she opted for a white ruffled gown. She sported a metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio) on

The actor made a stunning red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival held in 2019. On the first day, she opted for a green-gold gown that was designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji. Sporting minimalistic makeup, she walked the ramp along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai's other looks at the Cannes Film Festival

71st International Cannes Film Festival (2018)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

71st International Cannes Film Festival (2018)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

70th International Cannes Film Festival (2017)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cannes Queen Aishwarya (@cannes_queen_aishwarya) on

 

69th International Cannes Film Festival (2016)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hannah Mariam (@nargiss786) on

 

68th International Cannes Film Festival (2015)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by julie (@julie_bollywood) on

 

67th International Cannes Film Festival (2014)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by fashionn_blogss (@fashionn_blogss) on

First Published:
