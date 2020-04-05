Aishwarya Rai's 'Pink Panther 2': Intriguing Trivia About The Harald Zwart Directorial

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a famous actor who is popular in Bollywood and Hollywood. Apart from her Bollywood movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jazbaa, and many more, the actor has also acted in various Hollywood movies, with The Pink Panther 2 being one of them. The Pink Panther 2 was a sequel to The Pink Panther and released in the year 2009. Aishwarya Rai played the role of an antagonist in the Hollywood flick helmed by director Harald Zwart. Read on to know some unknown but interesting facts about of the film.

Aishwarya Rai’s Pink Panther 2 trivia

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accepted the role of Sonia Solandres for the film as she grew up watching the original films. She had even watched Steve Martin's previous films. She knew that families and her fans would enjoy viewing it and have a good laugh.

Reportedly, former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins turned down the role of Sonia Solandres, as she also had some other film scheduling. Later, this role was also offered to the Indian actor Celina Jaitly, but she also rejected it. Hence, Aishwarya got the opportunity to work in the film.

Jean Reno, who played the role of Ponton, chose to reprise his role due to the good experience that he had while working with Steve Martin. Once in an interview, he also revealed that he enjoyed working with Alfred Molina again after The Da Vinci Code (2006).

Steve Martin, who essayed the role of Clouseau, immediately agreed to reprise his role for the sequel because of his love for the character and he was excited to do physical and burlesque comedy.

The Pink Panther is the name of a diamond that was stolen in The Pink Panther series. Hence, the diamond became synonymous with these films, even though there was no connection of diamonds in other films that use the Pink Panther in the title.

The film cast also includes one Oscar winner: Jeremy Irons; and three Oscar nominees: John Cleese, Lily Tomlin and Andy Garcia.

The film was the third movie directed by Harald Zwart in Hollywood after a six-year hiatus. His last film before this was Agent Cody Banks (2003).

The film was released in 2009 which marked the 45th anniversary of The Pink Panther series.

