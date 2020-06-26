Anil Kapoor Or Hrithik Roshan, Whose On-screen Chemistry With Aishwarya Rai Is Popular

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared in several kinds of films over the years. She has collaborated with numerous stars in Hindi movies, and also shares great chemistry with many leading actors. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked alongside stars like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others. Her performances with Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, in particular, have garnered a lot of appreciation from the viewers. So, read on to know who makes the better lead with the actor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has shared the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in classics like Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Taal, and Fanney Khan. The duo collaborated for the first time in 1999 with Subhash Ghai-directorial. Taal is a musical romantic drama film that stars Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri, and Alok Nath in pivotal roles. It garnered critical acclaim and was a huge commercial success in India and overseas.

After Taal, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film revolves around Preeti, who tries to fight for the truth without anyone supporting her. However, Avinash comes forward and seeks justice for his lady love. The 2000 romantic drama movie, which is a remake of Pellichesukundam, received mixed reviews.

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked their third collaboration with Fanney Khan, which failed to work its charm at the box office. It is directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar following a middle-aged father, who wants his aspiring daughter to be a singer. For the same, he abducts a famous soloist to seek ways for overweight Lata to become a star.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Hrithik Roshan

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in three movies such as Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, and Guzaarish. While the first two movies were a hit at the box office, the last one failed to impress the audience. Dhoom 2 is a sequel of the iconic John Abraham starter Dhoom. The movie opened to a positive response upon its release in 2006.

Later on, the duo worked in 2008's Jodhaa Akbar which follows the romance between Mughal Emperor Jalal-Ud-Din Muhammad Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai, who becomes his wife. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial was a critical and commercial success. It received various awards and accolades.

After a gap of two years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan collaborated with Guzaarish. It revolves around a paralysed man who wants to die legally. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie ignited a discussion on euthanasia. Although it is considered one of Roshan’s best performances, Guzaarish was a box office failure.



