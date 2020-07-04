Aishwarya Rai Pays Tribute To The Late Saroj Khan By Calling Her A 'true Legend'

The legendary ace choreographer Saroj Khan's death at the age of 71 on July 3, 2020, has left the entire film industry grieving. As soon as the devastating news of her demise broke the internet, heartfelt condolences and tributes from all across the country started pouring in on social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has worked with the late legend in several Bollywood films mourned her death by calling her a 'true legend'.

Also Read | Saroj Khan Tribute: Richa Chadha Says, '#RIP Masterji...An Era Has Indeed Ended'; See Post

Aishwarya Rai thanks late Saroj Khan for her 'Duas'

The National-Award winning choreographer's contribution to Indian cinema has been remarkable. She has worked in more than 2,000 songs and has possibly worked with all the A-listers of Bollywood. Khan has worked with Aishwarya in some of the most iconic dance numbers like Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dola Re Dola from Devdas, Ramta Jogi from Taal and Barso Re from Guru.

Thus, sharing a BTS picture from the sets of Ramta Jogi from 1999's film Taal on her Instagram handle, Aishwarya mourned Saroj Khan's death as she paid her last respects to the late legend. The actor expressed that Khan was one of the most respected, admired and adored 'Dace Gurus' of Bollywood and she feels privileged to have gotten the opportunity to work under her guidance. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor paid her tribute to 'Masterji' by writing:

ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji May your Soul Rest in Peace Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE You will truly be missed Prayers and much Strength to all your family

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Daughter Sukaina Speaks About Salman Khan, Says 'mother Kept Him In Prayer'

Check out her IG post below:

About Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on July 3, at 2: 30 am in the morning due to cardiac arrest. The legendary choreographer was been admitted to the hospital on June 20 after complaints of breathing issues. However, she was not contracted to COVID-19 and tested COVID-19 negative. While there were reports suggesting that her prayer meet will take place in the next week, her family issued a statement and confirmed that they have decided to cancel the prayer meeting, owing to the 'COVID-19 situation' on Instagram.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Saroj Khan, Says 'may Heaven Dance To Masterji's Tunes'

Also Read | Anil Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan Recall 'Magic Of Working With Saroj Khan', Express Gratitude

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.