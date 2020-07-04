Saroj Khan Tribute: Richa Chadha Says, '#RIP Masterji...An Era Has Indeed Ended'; See Post

Bollywood's most popular choreographer, Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours of Friday morning. Tributes and appreciation for her contribution to Indian cinema poured in from all quarters. Bollywood biggies honoured the memory of Saroj Khan while Richa Chadha recently penned a heartfelt note on Instagram appreciating the legendary choreographer. Here's what she said:

Richa Chadha pens a heartfelt note for Saroj Khan

Richa Chadha posted a collage of the songs where Saroj Khan appeared as a background dancer. The video started with Madhubala's famous song, Aaiye Meherbaan and moved on to another iconic song where Saroj Khan could be seen as a background dancer. In the caption, Richa said, "An era has indeed ended".

Further, in the note, Richa Chadha continued that Saroj Khan had started her career at the age of three and became a background dancer in her teenage years. She also mentioned that Saroj Khan went on to have a career as a solo choreographer in the 60s and 70s in an industry "completely male-dominated". Later she became one of the top choreographers of Bollywood.

Richa Chadha also mentioned Madhuri Dixit and the late Sridevi's name saying Saroj Khan had often guided the performances of these actors with her "graceful, stern hand". Richa ended the note saying, "We owe you a lot, all of us, whether we’ve had the privilege to work with you or not... ❤️🙏🏽Masterji , you will be missed !". Take a look:

After reports of Saroj Khan's demise hit the news, Mr India director, Shekhar Kapur also penned a note for the legendary choreographer. He said, "She was not just a genius at movement. She was a genius at expressions" adding that her choreography "defined Indian women in all her forms". Take a look:

According to reports, Saroj Khan was not keeping well since last month. She was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak hospital after complaining about breathing problems. She was tested for COVID-19 but the test came out negative. However, soon after she was released from the hospital, Saroj Khan had to be admitted once again. She passed away at approximately 2:30 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 71 years. Her funeral took place at Malad, Mumbai.

