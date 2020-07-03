Anil Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan Recall 'Magic Of Working With Saroj Khan', Express Gratitude

Bollywood has lost one of its icons with the death of veteran choreograper Saroj Khan on Friday. Known in the industry as 'Masterji', Saroj Khan has helmed many of the iconic Bollywood dance songs that ruled the charts right from the 70s to the 2010s. Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and an endless list of actors have been trained by her.

Veteran actor anil Kapoor, who worked with Saroj Khan in films like Mr. India, Beta and many others, paid tribute to the late choreographer through a video montage on his Instagram on Friday. He captioned the post with fond memories of her and claimed that she truend non-dancers into dancers, including him.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "With her grace & artistry, Saroj ji found a place in all our hearts that noone has ever been able to take... she made the most beautiful dance compositions and turned many non-dancers into dancers. I was fortunate enough to work with her in many films and got to learn a lot from her. She brought out the dancer in me that I didn't even know was there! Her movements were magic & her face could express so many beautiful emotions... there’s no one like her... Saroj ji has left her mark and will be remembered forever... I will miss her a lot...Love You Saroj ji...Thank You for everything."

The ace choreographer has also worked with Hrithik Roshan in many of his films. In fact, in one of her interactions with an entertainment daily, she even called him a 'perfect dancer' and that she found him faultless. On hearing the news of her death, the Kaho Naa Pyaar hai actor posted his heartfelt gratitude for Saroj Khan as he said, "There will never be another like you."

Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 3, 2020

The veteran choreographer died of a cardiac arrest at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and was aged 71. The Ek Do Teen artist was laid to rest the same day and a memorial service will be held soon.

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI.

The National Award-winner had been admitted to the hospital after suffering breathing issues and ill-health before that. The family had then confirmed that she had tested negative for COVID-19.

