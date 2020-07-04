Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Saroj Khan, Says 'may Heaven Dance To Masterji's Tunes'

Saroj Khan's demise on Friday followed a stream of tributes from all artists from the Hindi film industry who had either worked with her or had been inspired by her work. The late choreographer has left behind a legacy of Bollywood dance for the world and memories for everyone she had taught. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the US, took a stroll down memory lane on learning about the veteran's demise.

Priyanka wrote a heartfelt note for Saroj Khan as she recalled being trained by her for the song 'Gun Gun Guna Re' in the 2012 film Agneepath. The Barfi actor said that her teenage dreams came true as she learned from someone who danced with 'abandon, emotion & passion'. Priyanka Chopra also shared a lovely photograph of the late choreographer as she wished that 'heavens dance to her tunes' too.

Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/lGo3CHWp8l — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 3, 2020

To me, she'll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. गुन गुन गुना रे... May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan



(2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 3, 2020

The veteran choreographer died of a cardiac arrest at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and was aged 71. The Ek Do Teen artist was laid to rest the same day and a memorial service will be held soon.

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI.

The National Award-winner had been admitted to the hospital after suffering breathing issues and ill-health before that. The family had then confirmed that she had tested negative for COVID-19.

About the veteran choreographer

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974.

However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi. She choreographed songs like Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni. Saroj Khan made a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, 'Tamma Tamma Loge' in Thanedaar and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' in Beta.

