Unseen Pic Of The Day: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In A White Saree On 'Raavan' Sets; Photo Here

A throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making the rounds on the Internet. In the picture, Aishwarya Rai can be seen posing with her choreographer and the latter's mother. The picture was clicked on the sets of her 2010 film Raavan.

Aishwarya Rai is donning a white saree which is paired with a sleeveless blouse. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalist makeup and a red bindi on her forehead. Centre partitioned wavy hair completes the look. The choreographer’s mother can be seen wearing an olive green Kurti while her choreographer has donned a printed kurta. The trio are all smiles in the photo.

Aishwariya Rai’s unseen picture

Looking at the photograph, Aishwarya Rai’s fans appreciated it by dropping sweet comments. Check out how netizens are reacting on this unseen picture of Aishwarya Rai which has made its way online anew after many years:

About the movie Raavan

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Raavan is a 2010 epic action-adventure movie starring Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram in the lead roles. The movie was simultaneously released in Tamil under the title Raavanan. The plot of the movie revolves around the concept of Stockholm Syndrome. For the unversed, it is a feeling of affection felt in many cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim towards a captor.

Following the crux of the epic Ramayana, the movie revolves around a bandit leader whose sister is brutally raped and kidnapped by a ruthless police officer. To avenge his sister’s death, the bandit kidnaps the officer’s wife. The story takes an interesting turn when he later falls in love with her.

What is next in store for Aishwarya Rai?

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the 2018 musical-comedy movie Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The plot of the film unveils how a father kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a popular singer. Aishwarya Rai will next feature in Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional novel of the same name.

