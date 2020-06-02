Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Chemistry That Impressed Fans

Salman Khan has worked in several films and with various female actors. The Bollywood actor has also launched many debutant actors in the industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez are two such Bollywood actors who have impressed the audience with their chemistry with Salman Khan. Having said that, let's take a look at whose chemistry impressed the fans more; Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first appeared as an on-screen couple in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Released in 1999, the film has been described as a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate and is based on a love triangle although the film does not give credit to it. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received a leading 16 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards and was well received by most critics, notably for its emotional content and Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's chemistry was appreciated.

Later, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did more two Bollywood films, namely, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. However, in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Salman was spotted in a special appearance. Followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cameo in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have churned out three movies together. The duo was first seen in 2014's Kick. The film stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Here, Jacqueline Fernandez played Salman Khan's love interest. The film's final domestic gross in India was ₹309.89 crores.

Later in 2018, Salman and Jacqueline were seen in Race 3. Reportedly, though the movie received negative reviews, it was a box office success. Race 3 features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala. In 2017, Jacqueline Fernandez was a part of Judwaa 2, originally a Salman Khan's film franchise. He also played a cameo in it. In Judwaa 2, she plays the love interest of Varun Dhawan.

