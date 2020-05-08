Aishwarya Rai Starrer 'Kuch Naa Kaho' Most Memorable Tracks, See Full List Here

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are Bollywood's ideal power couple. The two have worked in several films with each other like Guru, Dhoom 2, Raavan, Umarao Jaan, and Kuch Naa Kaho. But out of all these films, Aish and Abhi's onscreen chemistry was simply spectacular in 2003's romantic drama Kuch Naa Kaho. Fans were in awe of their bitter-sweet banter in the family entertainer, helmed by Rohan Sippy.

Even though the romantic drama could not charm the audience much, but the music of Kuch Naa Kaho was a chartbuster hit. Every song had a distinct flavour and mood to it. If one was romantic, then the other was a peppy dance track. Talking about this Aishwarya Rai starrer lets take a look at the best track from the Kuch Naa Kaho album.

Must-Listen Tracks From Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Kuch Naa Kaho

Achchi Lagti Ho

A dream sequence in the film, wherein Abhishek B expresses his love for Aishwarya Rai in the film. Achchi Lagti Ho is a romantic track with some really flattering lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Aishwarya Rai looked simply stunning in this soulful track sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan.

Baat Meri Suniye To Zara

Baat Meri Suniye To Zara is that track which showcases a bitter-sweet quarrel between the leads of the Rohan Sippy film. It is sort of question-answer kinda track with summing up some attitude from both ends. Mahalakshmi Iyer and Shankar Mahadevan gave voice to Baat Meri Suniye To Zara. The onscreen chemistry of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek is simply unmissable in this fun-filled track.

Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha

Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha is the perfect party track, blessed with some foot-tapping and peppy music. It features Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Ejaz Khan, and Gautami Kapoor. Madhushree and Shakar Mahadevan sung this dance number with utmost perfection. All the actors danced really well in this party song.

Kuch Naa Kaho Title Track

The Kuch Naa Kaho is the most popular track from the album, and for all the right reasons. Soulful music, intense lyrics, and melodious singing made this love-song a rage in 2003. Sadhana Sargam and singing sensation Shaan sang this tuneful track miraculously.

