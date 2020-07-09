Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Aishwarya Rai Struck A Pose With The BSF Jawans

It is often a treat for fans when a throwback picture of their favourite celeb does the rounds on social media. Talking about this, a recent throwback picture of the Guru actor has now been going viral on social media. The picture has the actor posing with the BSF Army Jawans.

Also Read: Five Reasons That Prove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Hands On Mother; Read Here

Aishwarya Rai strikes a pose with BSF Jawans

Talking about the picture, Aishwarya can be seen striking a lovely pose with some BSF Jawans. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor can be seen donning a black oversized zipper jacket along with an army cap. In the first picture, she can be seen all smiles as she strikes a pose with the women BSF Jawans. Take a look at the lovely unseen picture of the actor which was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Aaradhya Is Spitting Image Of Mom Aishwarya Rai; Here's Proof

Aishwarya Rai poses with her family

Not only this, yet another throwback picture of Aishwarya with her family has been going viral on social media. The picture has the actor posing with her parents, Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Rai along with her brother, Aditya Rai. In the first picture, Aishwarya, in her Miss World winning gown, can be seen posing with her family. From right to left, one can see her father wearing a salmon pink shirt, her mother sporting an elegant red saree and her brother in a maroon and black shirt.

The second picture also shows them in posing the same endearing manner. The Guzaarish actor can be seen sporting a traditional outfit with elaborate jewelry looking every bit the stunner. While her dad can be seen wearing a metallic grey suit, her mother can be seen in a green saree. The family looks all happy as they are all smiles for the camera. The pictures are also proof that the actor indeed shares a close bond with her family members. Take a look at the pictures below which was shared by one of the fan clubs of the actor on Instagram.

Also Read: When Rekha Penned Heartfelt Letter For Aishwarya Rai & Said 'you've Come A Long Way

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai & Actors Who Played Royal Princesses In Films

Image Credit: Aishwarya's Admirer Instagram

Image Credit: Aishwaryaraibachchan_arbfc Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.