Did You Know Athiya Shetty Got Into Acting After Being Inspired By Aishwarya Rai?

Actor Athiya Shetty started her career in 2015 with the movie Hero. She is the daughter of popular actor Suniel Shetty. However, the one who inspired her to choose acting as her career was Aishwarya Rai. After the actor witnessed Aishwarya Rai, she took the decision to choose acting as her career.

According to nett4u, being the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty has been on sets of movies several times. Athiya’s inspiration came from the sets of Umrao Jaan when she saw Aishwarya Rai acing at her role. This was the moment Athiya Shetty decided to be an actor. Aishwarya Rai was seen in the lead role of Umrao Jaan in the movie. Athiya Shetty was known to several film stars before she started her career. In school, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were her seniors. She debuted in 2015 alongside Sooraj Pancholi. The movie was directed by Nikhil Advani.

In the year 2017, she was roped in for Mubarakan that released in the year 2017. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor. In the following year, she appeared in a song titled Tere Naal Nachna from the film Nawabzaade. Athiya was last seen in the movie, Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will next be seen in Hope Solo, in which she will play the role of a Kashmiri student and footballer. However, not many details about the movie are out yet.

Athiya Shetty's birthday celebration

As Athiya Shetty turned a year older on November 5, wishes poured in on social media. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos that gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day. Athiya thanked fans for the love and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!".

In the first photo, Athiya posed with the cake, whereas in the other pic, she flaunted her white pretty cake. Not only this, but she also posted a quirky photo of herself. In the last pic, Athiya gazed at her cake which had a candle on it. Athiya Shetty's Instagram post was flooded with love and sweet messages. Armaan Malik, Patralekhaa, Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Jay Shetty and many others wished the star.

