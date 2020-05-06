Aishwarya Rai's Film 'Josh' Best Songs; From 'Apun Bola' To 'Mere Khayalon Ki Malika'

Josh is a 2000 action-romantic movie helmed by Mansoon Khan. The movie sees Aishwarya Rai, Chandrachur Singh, Sharad Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in prominent roles. Josh is set in the year 1980, amidst the backdrop of real estate deals in Goa.

The plot of the film revolves around two rival gangs and the war between them. Along with an interesting plot, Josh also has many songs that hold a special place in the hearts of the fans. Here are some of the memorable songs from the movie Josh.

Apun Bola

Apun Bola features Maxie impressing his long time crush Rosanne. The song begins with her slapping Maxie. The song sees Shirley Dias (Played by Aishwarya Rai), Maxie’s sister explaining how her crush’s rejection could be her style of telling him that she loves him too. The song sees Maxie making tremendous efforts to impress Rosanne but gets rejected every time. The song is sung by Shah Rukh Khan and Hema Sardesai.

Hai Mera Dil

Hai Mera Dil song sees how romance sparks between Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh in the movie Josh. The romantic song unveils their sweet chemistry on screen. Hai Mera Dil explains how Chandrachur Singh steals Aishwarya Rai’s heart in the movie. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Rejected These Films That Went On To Become Blockbusters

Hum Toh Dil Se Haare

Hum Toh Dil Se Haare is one of the most breathtaking emotional numbers from the movie Josh. It features how Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh have to part as they discover they belong to rival gangs. In the song, both the actors can be seen reminiscing the precious moment they shared with each other. The song has received Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan’s melodious voice.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai's Power-packed Action Sequences In Films; Take A Look

Mere Khayalon Ki Malika

Mere Khayalon Ki Malika features how while being in the rival’s territory, Chandrachur Singh spots Aishwarya Rai and falls in love with her. The song is one of the famous romantic songs from the movie Josh. The song is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

ALSO READ| When Aishwarya Rai REJECTED Four Movies Starring Rajinikanth In A Row

Sailaru Sailere

Sailaru Sailere song sees how two rival gangs Eagles and Bichhoos clash with each other. While the Eagles gang is led by Maxie, Bichhoos is led by Prakash. Both the gangs hate each other but pretend to be friends in front of the police. Suresh Peters and Mano have given their voice for his song.

ALSO READ| Did You Know Rishi Kapoor's Directorial Debut Featured Aishwarya Rai?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.