Did You Know Rishi Kapoor's Directorial Debut Featured Aishwarya Rai?

Rishi Kapoor was often considered as the original chocolate boy of Bollywood. He was a great actor who lived his life and the moments to the fullest. Although fans remember for his movies, many must be unaware or might find it difficult to recall that Rishi Kapoor was also a director. It was the year 1999 when Rishi Kapoor made his first and only film as a director.

Also read | When Aishwarya Rai REJECTED Four Movies Starring Rajinikanth In A Row

Aishwarya Rai was the lead actor in Rishi Kapoor's directorial debut, "Aa Ab Laut Chalen"

The film was none other than Aa Ab Laut Chalen which was directed by Rishi Kapoor. The film starred Aishwarya Rai with Akshaye Khanna. The film also featured late superstar Rajesh Khanna, besides Suman Ranganathan, in pivotal roles. By the way, this film was the last production of the respected family banner, RK Films. Aa Ab Laut Chalen was a romantic drama. The film basically addressed young India's charm to settle down abroad, mainly in the United States. The directorial debut of Rishi Kapoor failed to build much of an influence at the box office. In 2017, Rishi Kapoor said in the trailer launch of his film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi that, he was happy in his acting space and had no plans to go back to direction anytime soon.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai's Power-packed Action Sequences In Films; Take A Look

He also said that he is an actor and his time is devoted to the first passion of his life, which is acting. He did not get the time and also he did not come across a good subject for film direction later. He further revealed that he has been busy as a character actor for 17 years and he is enjoying working with so many lovely people.

Last year when Rishi Kapoor was enduring cancer treatment in New York, he tweeted a behind-the-scene photograph of his directorial film, Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Rishi Kapoor sharing that photo showed that Aa Ab Laut Chalen will always have a special place in his heart. The film also had some heart-warming songs that are a must-listen.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Rejected These Films That Went On To Become Blockbusters

"Filming in New York, 1998 - Aa Ab Laut Chalen - a title so symbolic today," he wrote on the post, which was originally shared by his fan on Twitter.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, morning after a long battle with cancer. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," this was confirmed by his family in a statement.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pays Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Says 'there Will Never Be Another'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.