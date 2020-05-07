Aishwarya Rai's Foot-tapping Numbers To Get Anyone Into Dance Mode Instantly

Aishwarya Rai is known for her exceptional acting as well as dancing skills. She has worked in many films of various genres and languages. Check out some of her exceptional dancing skills in her chart-topping dance songs in Bollywood.

Udi Teri Aankhon

The song Udi Teri Aankhon is featured in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Guzaarish. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shail Hada, and the music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The plot of the movie revolves around the concept of euthanasia and both Aishwarya and Hrithik received many accolades for their roles in Guzaarish.

Crazy Kiya Re

The song Crazy Kiya Re is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. The song features in the action movie Dhoom 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu. The song plays when Hrithik Roshan's character watches Sunehri (Aishwarya) having a fun time in a club and gets instantly attracted to her.

Chhan Ke Mohalla

The song Chhan Ke Mohalla is from Action Replayy. The peppy song is again crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Ritu Pathak. The movie sees Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai starring opposite each other after a long time. It also features Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Om Puri, Kirron Kher and Rajpal Yadav play supporting roles in the film. The story is all about how a young man tries to fix his parents' marriage by time travelling.

Kajra Re

The song Kajra Re is crooned by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali. The trio of Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy gave the music for this popular dance song. The hook step of the song became so famous that it is still remembered by many of the Bollywood fans. The song is featured in the movie titled Bunty Aur Babli which is based on the plot of two con artists portrayed by Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

Promo Image courtesy: T-Series YouTube

