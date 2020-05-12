Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek's Entire Movie List; From 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' To 'Raavan'

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. The duo tied knot in the year 2007 and welcomed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in their lives in 2011. On the professional front, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have shared screen space in a total of seven Bollywood movies. Here is a list of it.

2000 - Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke

Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke is a 2000 romantic-drama movie helmed by Raj Kanwar. It was the first movie that featured Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke is a remake of the 1995 Hollywood movie Walk in the Clouds. The plot of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke revolves around a young girl who witnesses a brutal murder inside her college campus. The perpetrators follow her as she tries to flee home. On her way, she is rescued by Karan, an army captain.

2003 - Kuch Naa Kaho

Kuch Naa Kaho is a 2003 romantic-drama movie helmed by Rohan Sippy. Kuch Naa Kaho stars Abhishekh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Arbaaz Khan. The plot of Kuch Naa Kaho revolves around a man who is forced by his uncle to get married and assigns this task to his secretary. However, the man falls for the secretary herself who has a dark past.

2006 - Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan released on November 3, 2006, and is based on the Urdu Novel Umrao Jaan Ada. The movie sees Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Sunil Shetty in pivotal roles. The movie was helmed by J.P Dutta.

2006 - Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 is an action thriller movie helmed by Sanjay Gadhavi. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, the movie was released on November 24, 2006. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a thief who robs valuable artifacts.

2007 - Guru

Guru is a 2007 drama movie helmed by Mani Ratnam. Guru features Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan and Madhavan in pivotal roles. The plot of Guru was loosely based on the life of India’s biggest industrial tycoon, Dhirubhai Ambani. Along with it, Guru also has elements of other businessman stories.

2008 - Sarkar Raj

Sarkar Raj is a 2008 political crime thriller movie helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Anita Rajan who brings a proposal of a power plant that will be beneficial for rural Maharashtra. The movie unveils her struggles to get the proposal passed amid corruption.

2010 – Raavan

Raavan is the last movie till date which featured Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together. It is a 2010 epic action-adventure movie helmed by Mani Ratnam. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a bandit leader who kidnaps the wife of a policeman who killed his sister. However, later the bandit falls in love with her.

