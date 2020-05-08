Aishwarya Rai's Memorable Dialogues From Her Classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film 'Devdas'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Devdas was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The romantic drama flick is based on the 1917's novel Devdas written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The film is set in the early 1900s and follows Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, a wealthy law graduate, who returns from London to marry his childhood sweetheart, Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai. Devdas also features Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

One of the most intriguing pieces of trivia about Devdas is that it was one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever produced, with a reported budget of ₹50 crores at that time. Devdas garnered much appreciation among western and Indian film critics and is considered by many critics to be one of the greatest films ever made. The film was also screened at Cannes Film Festival in the year 2002. Check out some memorable dialogues of Aishwarya Rai from Devdas.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dialogues from Devdas -

Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye… hum toh samjhe they but, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye.

Tawaifon ki taqdeer mein shauhar nahin hote.

Tumhare mata pita hai toh mere nahi? Tumhare parivaar ki izzat hai, toh humare nahi? Tumhare mata pita zameendar, toh mere much bhi nahi? Chahe kitne bhi neech gaur ke log ho hum bechnewale par kabhii kisko dhoka nahi dete.

Kya karoge? maroge mujhe? Bachpanse like aajtak apna adikar samjte aye ho aur jab mene apna adhikar manga to muh fer liya?

Kyu na karu guroor, tumhare pass hai hi kya Dev, surf troop aur daulat. Mere pass guroor bhi hai, troop bhi hai aur aaj ke baad daulat bhi. Aaj se tunhari humari barabari hogi Dev. Agar log tumhe zameendar khahenge toh me bhi Thakurayeen suun kar itraungi.

Kaise karta voh guroor, use chand par dhaag jo hai.

Udi baba etho raag, ruthna toh koi tumse sikhe Dev. Bilkul vaise ke vaise ho.

Ab hum sab toh ab gawar hi lagenge na, London se jo padkar aye ho. Vaise London bhaut bada shehar hai na, Dev?

Acha Dev ek baat batao, tumhe kabhi gaav ki yaad nahi aati thi?

Sharab peena chhod do Dev, chhod do Dev.. Koshish toh karo, chhod sakte ho. Wada karo ki aaj ke baad tum sharab nahi piyoge.

Dev jabtak tum wada nahi karte me yaha se nahi jaungi...insaan agar chahe toh sab kuch kar sakta hai... mujhse tumhari halat dekhi nahi jati, mera dum ghuta hai Dev....

