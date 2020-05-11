Aishwarya Rai’s 'Jeans': Best Songs From The Romantic-comedy Film

Jeans stars Prashanth and Nassar in a double role alongside Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Helmed by S. Shankar, the Tamil romantic comedy flick also features Raju Sundaram, Raadhika, and Lakshmi in supporting roles. Released in 1998, Jeans was considered one of the most expensive films made at that time. Moreover, it was quite successful at the box office and dubbed in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Jeans was well received by the critics and the audience alike. It also earned various awards and accolades for Aishwarya Rai, Prashanth, and Nassar’s performance. Jeans’ soundtrack was composed by A. R. Rahman. The film’s lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu. We have listed some of the most popular songs from romantic comedy-drama Jeans.

1. Enakke Enakka

Enakke Enakka is sung by P. Unnikrishnan and Pallavi. This soulful song features Vishwanathan and Madhumitha holding each other’s hands. They both realise their love and feelings for each other. Take a look at the music video.

2. Columbus Columbus

Sung by A. R. Rahman, Columbus Columbus is a peppy song featuring Prashanth doing double roles. It also showcases foreigners dancing with the twin brothers. Take a look at the quirky and colourful music video.

3. Poovukkul

Poovukkul is set in a dreamy backdrop. This romantic song is sung by P. Unnikrishnan and Sujatha Mohan. Poovukkul features Aishwarya Rai and Prashanth dancing. The former dons different traditional attires and a flowy gown in different scenes of the song. Have a look at the music video.

4. Kannodu Kaanbadhellam

Kannodu Kaanbadhellam is sung by Nithyashree Mahadevan. It features Aishwarya Rai’s character Madhumitha dancing in front of the family, who get impressed by her dancing skills. Meanwhile, someone spikes Vishwanathan’s drink. Take a look at the music video of Kannodu Kaanbadhellam.

