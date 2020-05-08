Last Updated:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's List Of Awards And Accolades In Her Acting Career So Far

Aishwarya Rai's list of awards and accolades bagged by her throughout her career dor the film Devdas, Dhoom, Guru, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and more. Check here

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai, known for her exceptional beauty and mesmerising eyes is counted amongst the most noted actors in Bollywood She marked her Bollywood debut with 1997’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya alongside Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai refused to look back since then and went on to make successful films in her two-decade-long career.

Aishwarya Rai has been recognized and appreciated with several awards and accolades in her career. So, let's have a look at Aishwarya Rai's successful career and the list of awards and accolades that she has won over the years.

Aishwarya Rai's awards that she has won throughout her career

Year

Award Name

Award Title

Winner/ Work Appreciated

1998

Screen Awards, IN

Most Promising Debut Actress

...Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997)

2000

Zee Cine Awards

Lux Face of the Year

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
Taal (1999)

2000

Zee Cine Awards

Best Actress

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

2000

Screen Awards, IN

Best Actress

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

2000

Priyadarshni Academy Awards

Smita Patil Memorial Award

Smita Patil Memorial Award

2000

Filmfare Awards

Best Actress

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

2000

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

2003

Zee Cine Awards

Best Actress

Devdas (2002)

2003

Zee Cine Awards

True Indian Actress

Devdas (2002)

2003

Screen Awards, IN

Best Actress

Devdas (2002)

2003

Screen Awards, IN

Jodi No. 1

Devdas (2002)

Shared with:

Shah Rukh Khan

 

2003

Sansui Viewer's Choice Awards

Best Actress

Devdas (2002)

2003

Filmfare Awards

Best Actress

Devdas (2002)

2003

Bollywood Awards

Best Actress

Devdas (2002)

2005

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Devdas (2002)

2005

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

Global Indian Media Personality Trophy

Global Indian Media Personality Trophy

2007

Stardust Awards, India

Star of the Year - Actress

Dhoom:2 (2006)

2007

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

Most Glamorous Star of the Year (Female)

Most Glamorous Star of the Year (Female)

2008

Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India

Best Actress

Guru (2007)

2008

Zoom Glam Awards

Most Glam Couple of the Year

Shared with:

Abhishek Bachchan

2009

Videocon India Youth Icon Awards

Global Face of the Year

Youth Icon Award

2009

Screen Awards, IN

Best Actress (Popular)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

2009

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy

Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema

Star of the Decade - Female

Special Award

2010

BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India

Best Actress of the Decade

Decade Award

2011

Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards

Fun Fearless Female of All Time

Fun Fearless Award

2011

Stardust Awards, India

Best Actress - Drama

Reader's Choice

2011

Vogue Beauty Awards

Global Beauty Icon


Winner of 

Vogue Beauty Award

2011

Zee Cine Awards

Best Actress

Guzaarish (2010)

(Critics Choice Award)

2015

Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards

Filmfare Glamour and Style Award

Global Icon of the Year (Female)

2016

Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards

Trendsetter of the Year

Trendsetter of the Year

2016

Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards

Filmfare Glamour and Style Award

Most Glamorous Star (Female)

2017

Stardust Awards, India

Icon of the Year

Editor's Choice

