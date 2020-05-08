Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's List Of Awards And Accolades In Her Acting Career So Far

Quick links:
Aishwarya Rai, known for her exceptional beauty and mesmerising eyes is counted amongst the most noted actors in Bollywood She marked her Bollywood debut with 1997’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya alongside Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai refused to look back since then and went on to make successful films in her two-decade-long career.
Aishwarya Rai has been recognized and appreciated with several awards and accolades in her career. So, let's have a look at Aishwarya Rai's successful career and the list of awards and accolades that she has won over the years.
|
Year
|
Award Name
|
Award Title
|
Winner/ Work Appreciated
|
1998
|
Screen Awards, IN
|
Most Promising Debut Actress
|
...Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997)
|
2000
|
Zee Cine Awards
|
Lux Face of the Year
|
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
|
2000
|
Zee Cine Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
|
2000
|
Screen Awards, IN
|
Best Actress
|
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
|
2000
|
Priyadarshni Academy Awards
|
Smita Patil Memorial Award
|
Smita Patil Memorial Award
|
2000
|
Filmfare Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
|
2000
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
|
Best Actress in a Leading Role
|
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
|
2003
|
Zee Cine Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Devdas (2002)
|
2003
|
Zee Cine Awards
|
True Indian Actress
|
Devdas (2002)
|
2003
|
Screen Awards, IN
|
Best Actress
|
Devdas (2002)
|
2003
|
Screen Awards, IN
|
Jodi No. 1
|
Devdas (2002)
Shared with:
Shah Rukh Khan
|
2003
|
Sansui Viewer's Choice Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Devdas (2002)
|
2003
|
Filmfare Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Devdas (2002)
|
2003
|
Bollywood Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Devdas (2002)
|
2005
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
|
Best Actress in a Leading Role
|
Devdas (2002)
|
2005
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
|
Global Indian Media Personality Trophy
|
Global Indian Media Personality Trophy
|
2007
|
Stardust Awards, India
|
Star of the Year - Actress
|
Dhoom:2 (2006)
|
2007
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
|
Most Glamorous Star of the Year (Female)
|
Most Glamorous Star of the Year (Female)
|
2008
|
Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India
|
Best Actress
|
Guru (2007)
|
2008
|
Zoom Glam Awards
|
Most Glam Couple of the Year
|
Shared with:
Abhishek Bachchan
|
2009
|
Videocon India Youth Icon Awards
|
Global Face of the Year
|
Youth Icon Award
|
2009
|
Screen Awards, IN
|
Best Actress (Popular)
|
Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
|
2009
|
Awards of the International Indian Film Academy
|
Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema
Star of the Decade - Female
|
Special Award
|
2010
|
BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India
|
Best Actress of the Decade
|
Decade Award
|
2011
|
Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards
|
Fun Fearless Female of All Time
|
Fun Fearless Award
|
2011
|
Stardust Awards, India
|
Best Actress - Drama
|
Reader's Choice
|
2011
|
Vogue Beauty Awards
|
Global Beauty Icon
|
|
2011
|
Zee Cine Awards
|
Best Actress
|
Guzaarish (2010)
(Critics Choice Award)
|
2015
|
Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards
|
Filmfare Glamour and Style Award
|
Global Icon of the Year (Female)
|
2016
|
Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards
|
Trendsetter of the Year
|
Trendsetter of the Year
|
2016
|
Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards
|
Filmfare Glamour and Style Award
|
Most Glamorous Star (Female)
|
2017
|
Stardust Awards, India
|
Icon of the Year
|
Editor's Choice
