Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's List Of Awards And Accolades In Her Acting Career So Far

Aishwarya Rai, known for her exceptional beauty and mesmerising eyes is counted amongst the most noted actors in Bollywood She marked her Bollywood debut with 1997’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya alongside Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai refused to look back since then and went on to make successful films in her two-decade-long career.

Aishwarya Rai has been recognized and appreciated with several awards and accolades in her career. So, let's have a look at Aishwarya Rai's successful career and the list of awards and accolades that she has won over the years.

Aishwarya Rai's awards that she has won throughout her career

Year Award Name Award Title Winner/ Work Appreciated 1998 Screen Awards, IN Most Promising Debut Actress ...Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997) 2000 Zee Cine Awards Lux Face of the Year Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Taal (1999) 2000 Zee Cine Awards Best Actress Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) 2000 Screen Awards, IN Best Actress Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) 2000 Priyadarshni Academy Awards Smita Patil Memorial Award Smita Patil Memorial Award 2000 Filmfare Awards Best Actress Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) 2000 Awards of the International Indian Film Academy Best Actress in a Leading Role Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) 2003 Zee Cine Awards Best Actress Devdas (2002) 2003 Zee Cine Awards True Indian Actress Devdas (2002) 2003 Screen Awards, IN Best Actress Devdas (2002) 2003 Screen Awards, IN Jodi No. 1 Devdas (2002) Shared with: Shah Rukh Khan 2003 Sansui Viewer's Choice Awards Best Actress Devdas (2002) 2003 Filmfare Awards Best Actress Devdas (2002) 2003 Bollywood Awards Best Actress Devdas (2002) 2005 Awards of the International Indian Film Academy Best Actress in a Leading Role Devdas (2002) 2005 Awards of the International Indian Film Academy Global Indian Media Personality Trophy Global Indian Media Personality Trophy 2007 Stardust Awards, India Star of the Year - Actress Dhoom:2 (2006) 2007 Awards of the International Indian Film Academy Most Glamorous Star of the Year (Female) Most Glamorous Star of the Year (Female) 2008 Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India Best Actress Guru (2007) 2008 Zoom Glam Awards Most Glam Couple of the Year Shared with: Abhishek Bachchan 2009 Videocon India Youth Icon Awards Global Face of the Year Youth Icon Award 2009 Screen Awards, IN Best Actress (Popular) Jodhaa Akbar (2008) 2009 Awards of the International Indian Film Academy Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema Star of the Decade - Female Special Award 2010 BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India Best Actress of the Decade Decade Award 2011 Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Awards Fun Fearless Female of All Time Fun Fearless Award 2011 Stardust Awards, India Best Actress - Drama Reader's Choice 2011 Vogue Beauty Awards Global Beauty Icon

Winner of Vogue Beauty Award 2011 Zee Cine Awards Best Actress Guzaarish (2010) (Critics Choice Award) 2015 Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards Filmfare Glamour and Style Award Global Icon of the Year (Female) 2016 Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards Trendsetter of the Year Trendsetter of the Year 2016 Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards Filmfare Glamour and Style Award Most Glamorous Star (Female) 2017 Stardust Awards, India Icon of the Year Editor's Choice

