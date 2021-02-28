Aishwarya Rai's Lookalike From Pakistan Aamna Imran Startles Netizens, See Pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger Aamna Imran was spotted in Pakistan. Aamna is a Pakistani social media influencer who rose to popularity due to her similarity to Indian actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Instagram account of Aamna Imran has 6,019 followers. Her Instagram handle reads she is Aishwarya Rai's Doppelgänger with the message of Love, Unity, Tolerance.

Aamna's Instagram is flooded with recreations of the works of Aishwarya Rai. After her newly achieved media glare, she is posting stories on Instagram about the media coverage she is getting. Aamna had uploaded her videos on Instagram of remaking the actor's impression look from her popular movies and songs. Aamna has also uploaded an old TikTok video of her reenacting a dialogue from the movie Ae Dil hai Mushkil.

Aamna shared a picture mashup with the popular Bollywood song, Mashaallah Mashaallah, Dil-dooba Dil-dooba, Jashn E Bahara.

In the comment section on her Instagram photos. People can be seen complimenting her for looking beautiful and a carbon-copy version of Aishwarya Rai. But some even commented that it's a fake photo, probably photoshopped. These were some of the common comments made on her several photos.

Aamna also re-acted popular dialogue from the film Devdas in which Ashwariya played as main female lead Paro. Actor Sneha Ullal's looks were also compared to those of Aishwarya's sixteen years ago, and she finally marked her debut with the movie Lucky: No Time For Love. Sneha's fans started calling her 'Bollywood's second Aishwarya'. There is another lookalike from Persia living in Cali, model Mahlagha Jaberi. Mishti Chakravarty a Bollywood actor who acted in Subhash Ghai's Kanchi(2014) was also termed as Ashwariya's lookalike.

A few months back a TikTok star, Ammuzz Amrutha gained her fame by posting a video clip recreating Aishwarya's dialogue from her 2000 Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain.

There is another lookalike from Persia living in Cali, model Mahlagha Jaberi. Fans even tried to compare Hollywood actor, Amanda Seyfried's younger pictures with Ashwariya Rai.





