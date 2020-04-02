Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Scenes From Popular Film, 'Devdas'

Aishwarya Rai is widely considered to be one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema. The renowned actress has been a part of some of the most critically acclaimed films in Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai's movies that are widely popular include Devdas, Dhoom 2, Ae Dil Hai Mushkill, Jodhaa Akbar and many more. Listed below are some of Aishwarya Rai's best scenes from the popular Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Devdas:

READ:Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Onscreen Moments With Husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai's best scenes from Devdas

READ:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Noteworthy Movies That Will Complete A Decade This Year

1) Paro meets Devdas for the very first time

This is one of the popular scenes from the film where Paro and Devdas meet for the first time. This is the scene where the whole house brightens up with the news of Devdas's arrival to see Paro. On hearing the news, Paro gets excited and hides her face from Devdas. The two have a conversation as emotions pour out.

READ:When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Appeared For The First Time In 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'

2) Paro finally confesses her feelings for Devdas

This is the scene where Devdas and Paro have a conversation about love, family and London. Paro gets curious to know about Devdas's travel to London. He tells her everything that he did there, the people he met and everything that he missed about home. Paro asks him about him missing her in London. At first, Devdas denies it and later she tells him about her love for him.

READ:Hrithik Roshan To Aishwarya Rai: List Of Celebs With Naturally Gorgeous Eye Colours

3) Paro and Devdas's emotional meeting after Paro's marriage

This is another memorable scene where Paro comes to meet Devdas after her marriage. She tells him about her new house and lifestyle. He taunts her and the two of them break into tears. He later shows her things he had kept from their childhood. Later Paro asks him to quit drinking and he asks her to run away with him.

4) Paro and Chandramukhi's meeting

Paro meets Chandramukhi and tells her that she has come there to take Devdas along with her. Chandramukhi tells her that she cannot give him back. Paro taunts her and walks into her room to find Krishna's idol. Paro gets convinced of Chandramukhi's love for Devdas and invites her for the Durga Pooja.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.