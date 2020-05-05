Aishwarya Rai's Power-packed Action Sequences In Films; Take A Look

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most popular and influential celebrities in the country. She marked her Bollywood debut with 1997’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya alongside Bobby Deol in the lead roles. She refused to look back since then and went on to make successful flicks. Rai has also been a part of various action movies. We have compiled some of her action sequences in various films.

Here are Aishwarya Rai’s best action sequences from various films

1. The Last Legion

The Last Legion is based on Valerio Massimo’s 2002 novel of the same name. Helmed by Doug Lefler, this 2007 historical action-adventure flick stars Colin Firth, Ben Kingsley, Peter Mullan, John Hannah, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Aishwarya Rai, Kevin McKidd, and Iain Glen in the lead roles. The Last Legion is inspired by the collapse of the Western Roman Empire. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of a female agent of the eastern Roman empire. She is an Indian warrior named Mira. In one of the scenes, Mira practises sword fighting with Aurelius and the duo becomes close to each other.

2. Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar features Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The historical romance film follows the romance between Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai, whom he marries. In one of the scenes, Maham Anga plans to humiliate Jodhaa and makes everyone question her character. Without giving any explanation, she leaves for her maternal home. However, upon realising the truth, Akbar visits her and apologises to her. He also learns that she is skilled in sword fighting and engages in a playful duel with her.

3. Jazbaa

Aishwarya Rai plays the role of an ace criminal lawyer, Anuradha Varma in Jazbaa. Her daughter gets kidnapped by someone who asks her to defend a man who has brutally raped and killed a girl. The stranger tracks her every action, while Anuradha tries to keep her daughter safe. However, as the film proceeds, the truth about the kidnapper identity shocks her.

Jazbaa is loaded with action sequences. Aishwarya Rai also received various nominations and awards for her power-packed performance. Moreover, it was received well by the critics.

