Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Underrated Comedy Films That Will Make Your Day

A jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared in several movies in five different languages. The actor is popular for her romantic movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. However, the actor's comedy films are underrated. Take a look at some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most underrated comedy movies.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's underrated comedy movies

Action Replayy

Starring Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Action Replayy was a sci-fi comedy film. The film is about a son who goes back in time to revive his parents’ marriage. However, things turn even more complex when he tries to fix it. The film received negative reviews from the critic and was directed by Vipul Shah. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film Action Replayy.

The Pink Panther 2

Directed by Harald Zwart, The Pink Panther 2 starred Steve Martin, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jean Reno, Emily Mortimer and Andy Gracia in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as a criminology expert in the comedy film. The film The Pink Panther 2 is based on a team of International detectives who are assembled to find a thief who steals artefacts.

Albela

Albela was another underrated comedy film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. Directed by Deepak Sareen, this film Albela is about a tour guide who falls in love with one of his clients, Sonia. He tries hard to woo her, but she is already in love with another man. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Sonia in this film Albela.

Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most recent film starring actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as Sumitra Singh in this musical comedy film. The film follows the life of a taxi driver who kidnaps a famous singer in order to fulfill his daughter’s wishes. However, since things are not unplanned, he gets himself into a fix.

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

Directed by David Dhawan, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as Komal in the comedy film. The film is about a gangster who falls in love with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and in order to win her heart, he fights with her elder brother and her brother. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lover in the film Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

