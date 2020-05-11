Aishwarya Rai’s 'Taal': Here Are Some Memorable Songs From The Movie

Taal stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Helmed by Subhash Ghai, this musical romantic drama film also features Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in supporting roles. Taal emerged out to be commercially successful in India and overseas. Moreover, it received massive critical acclaim for Rai’s performance and soundtrack.

Composed by A. R. Rahman, Taal’s lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. As per reports, Subhash Ghai gave whole credits to Rahman for his composition. We have listed some of Taal’s best songs that you must check out.

Aishwarya Rai's Taal’s best songs that you must check out

1. Ishq Bina

Ishq Bina is a soulful melody that impressed several contemporary critics at the time. Sung by Sujatha Mohan, Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Sriram, this track was well-received by the audience and became quite popular right after the film’s release. Take a look at the video of the song.

2. Taal Se Taal

Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan collaborated for this beautiful song. Taal revolves around a simple daughter of a humble spiritual singer. She meets the son of an affluent and wealthy family, who falls in love with her. This song features Aishwarya Rai in white attire. She sings this song while rejoicing the pleasant weather in a fresh green backdrop. Have a look at the music video.

3. Ramta Jogi

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik, Ramta Jogi features Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor. After he meets her, he gets impressed by her talent and expresses his desire to work with her. Rai dances on this song on a stage.

4. Nahin Samne

Nahin Saamne showcases Akshaye Khanna missing his love interest. After his relatives insult Aishwarya Rai’s father, she breaks up with her. He wanders thinking about her all the time. Nahin Samne is a melancholic song crooned by Hariharan and Sukhwinder Singh. Take a look at the music video of the song.

