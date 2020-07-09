Can Urvashi Dholakia Be Perfect As Conniving Sonia In Remake Of 'Aitraaz' With TV Actors?

Aitraaz is considered as one of the greatest courtroom drama thrillers in Hindi film industry. The film released in 2004 and was an instant hit among the audience. The movie was helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. The movie had a stellar star cast of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles with Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor in supporting roles. Aitraaz's music composed by Himesh Reshammiya also proved to be a huge hit among the audiences.

The plot of the film revolved around a man who is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover. He has to prove his innocence to restore his dignity. Priyanka Chopra Jonas received great praises from critics for her performance as the antagonist in the film. The film also went on to win several awards and accolades all over India.

The film proved to be huge among the audience and critics alike but what if Aitraaz gets a remake with current TV actors? Here is a look at the Aitraaz cast if the movie is ever made with TV actors.

Karan Patel as Raj Malhotra

One of the lead roles in the movie was played by Akshay Kumar. It would be interesting to see Karan Patel as Raj Malhotra as he can do justice to this role with his brilliant acting skills.

Image Credits: Karan Patel and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Anita Hassanandani as Priya Saxena Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan had played the role of Raj’s wife Priya in the movie. Anita Hassanandani can play this role to perfection and it would be interesting to see Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani together on screen.

Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia as Sonia Roy

The negative role of Sonia Roy was played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the movie. Urvashi Dholakia with her perfect looks and acting skills can breathe life into this character.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Ronit Roy as Ranjit Roy

Veteran actor Amrish Puri had played the role of Ranjit Roy in the movie. If the movie is ever made with TV actors, Ronit Roy can fill the shoes of the late actor.

Image Credits: amrish_puri and Ronit Roy Instagram

Sumit Raghvan as Barrister Ram Chauthrani

The role of Barrister Ram Chauthrani was played by Annu Kapoor in the movie. Sumit Raghavan becomes the ideal choice to play this role.

Image Credits: Annu Kapoor and Sumeet Raghvan Instagram

Annup Sonii as Advocate Patel

Paresh Rawal had played the role of Advocate Patel in the movie. For the remake with TV actors, Anup Soni can pull off this role with ease.

Image Credits: pareshrawal1955 and Annup Sonii Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

