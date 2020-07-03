Can Ranveer Singh Match Swag Of Nivin Pauly's 'Bhai' In Bollywood's Remake Of 'Moothon'?

The Indian crime drama Moothon, also known internationally as The Elder One released in 2019. The South Indian crime drama was written and helmed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie featured a bilingual narrative in Malayalam and in Hindi. Moothon cast featured a team of talented actors like Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu and Roshan Mathew among others in pivotal roles. The movie is jointly produced by S. Vinod Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a transgender kid who sets off to a journey to Mumbai from Lakshadweep islands. The child is in search of his elder brother Akbar who is also known as Bhai. Akbar left the islands to make a living for himself. The movie premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and had received a positive response from the critics. The movie received great praises but what if the movie was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at Moothon cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh as Akbar/Bhai

Nivin Pauly is seen in one of the titular roles of Akbar/Bhai in the movie. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Ranveer Singh becomes the perfect actor to play this role with his amazing looks and stellar acting skills.

Sanjana Sanghi as Mulla

Sanjana Dipu made her debut in this film by playing Mulla. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Sanjana Sanghi can do justice to this challenging role.

Aparshakti Khurana as Salim

Akbar’s assistant, Salim was played by Shashank Arora in the movie. Aparshakti Khurana can breathe life into this character with his amazing performance.

Bipasha Basu as Rosy

Sobhita Dhulipala had portrayed the role of Rosy in Moothon. In the Bollywood remake of the movie, Bipasha Basu becomes the perfect choice to play this role.

Suniel Shetty as Moosa

Dileesh Pothan had played the child’s guardian named Moosa in Moothon. Suniel Shetty with his rugged look and acting skills becomes the ideal actor to play this character in Bollywood’s Moothon.

