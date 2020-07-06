Can Ranveer Singh & Taapsee Make The Perfect 'Caskett' In Bollywood Remake Of 'Castle'?

Castle is one of the popular crime comedy-drama in the world. The series premiered in 2009 and was an instant hit among the audiences. The show was aired for a total of eight seasons before coming to an end in 2016. The series was produced jointly by Beacon Pictures and ABC Studios. Castle is created by Andrew W. Marlowe and is primarily focused on the lives of Richard Castle and Kate Beckett.

Richard is a bestselling mystery novelist and Kate is a homicide detective. The Castle cast features a strong team of actors with Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic, Susan Sullivan, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, etc. playing pivotal roles. The show proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the show is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Castle cast if the show is ever made in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh as Richard Castle

The lead role of best-selling mystery writer Richard Castle was played by Nathan Fillion in the series. For the Bollywood version of the show, Ranveer Singh can do justice to this role with his brilliant acting and screen presence.

Image Credits: Nathan Fillion and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Taapsee Pannu as Katherine "Kate" Beckett

The NYPD homicide detective was played by Stana Katic in Castle. If the show is remade in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu can breathe life into this role.

Image Credits: Taapsee Pannu and Stana Katic Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana as Detective Javier "Javi" Esposito

Jon Huertas had played the pivotal role of Detective Javier "Javi" Esposito in the series. In the Bollywood remake of the show, Ayushmannn Khurrrana might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Jon Huertas and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Rajkummar Rao as Detective Kevin Ryan

The former narcotics detective was played by Seamus Dever in the Castle. Rajkummar Rao becomes the ideal choice to play Detective Kevin Ryan in Bollywood's Castle.

Image Credits: Seamus Dever and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Radhika Madan as Alexis Castle

Castle’s daughter was played by Molly Quinn in the show. Radhika Madan becomes the natural choice to play this role with her looks.

Image Credits: Molly Quinn and Radhika Madan Instagram

Parineeti Chopra as Dr Lanie Parish

Dr Lanie Parish was played by Tamala Jones in the series. Parineeti Chopra might be able to pull off this role in Bollywood’s Castle.

Image Credits: Tamala Jones and Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Ratna Pathak Shah as Martha Rodgers

Susan Sullivan played the pivotal role of the castle’s mother in the original series. Ratna Pathak Shah with her years of experience in acting becomes the perfect fit for the role.

Image Credits: A still from the show and ratna.pathak.shah.fan_account Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Captain Roy Montgomery

Captain Roy Montgomery is Beckett’s boss and captain of 12th precinct. It was played by Ruben Santiago-Hudson in the series. Anil Kapoor can be the ideal actor for this role.

Image Credits: A still from the show and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Tabu as Captain Victoria Gates

Penny Johnson played the replacement for Captain Roy Montgomery. Tabu with her fierce looks and amazing acting skills becomes the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: pennyjoh and Tabu Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Ranveer Singh and Taaapsee Pannu Instagram

