Can Allu Arjun Recreate The Magic Of Rajkumar Bala In Telugu Remake Of 'Housefull 4'?

The fourth instalment in Housefull franchise, Housefull 4 released in 2019 and was an instant hit. The movie featured a strong ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The reincarnation comedy follows the story of three lovers played by Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh and their love interests. The characters reunite after 600 years.

The movie is considered as one of the expensive Indian comedy movies of all time. The reincarnation comedy proved to be a huge hit all over India but what if the movie gets a South Indian remake of the movie? Here is a look at the Housefull 4 cast if the movie is ever made in South Indian film industry.

Allu Arjun as Harshit "Harry" Sinha / Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh

Akshay Kumar had played the role of Harry and he is the reincarnation of Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh. Allu Arjun can pull off this quirky role with his amazing acting skills.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Allu Arjun Instagram

Siddharth as Rohan "Roy" Sinha / Bangdu Maharaj

Riteish Deshmukh played the role of Roy who is the reincarnation of royal dance teacher Bangdu Maharaj. Siddharth might be the perfect actor to play this role in south Indian Housefull 4

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Siddharth Instagram

Ram Charan as Kabir "Max" Sinha / Dharamputra

The role of Max who is the reincarnation of brave warrior Dharamputra was played by Bobby Deol. In the South Indian version of the film, Ram Charan can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Ram Charan Instagram

Samantha Akkineni as Kriti Thakral / Rajkumari Madhu

Max’s fiancée and reincarnation of Rajkumari Madhu were played by Kriti Sanon in Housefull 4. In the South Indian version of the film, Samantha Akkineni can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Pooja Hegde as Pooja Thakral / Rajkumari Mala

Pooja Hegde had played the role of Kriti’s sister who is the reincarnation of Rajkumari Mala. She is a popular name in the South Indian movie industry and can pull off her role in South Indian version of the movie too.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Sai Pallavi as Neha Thakral / Rajkumari Meena

Reincarnation of Rajkumari Meena and Kriti’s sister Neha was played by Kriti Kharbanda in Housefull 4. Sai Pallavi becomes the ideal actor to play this role in South Indian Housefull 4.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Sai Pallavi Instagram

Rana Daggubati as Pappu Rangeela / Gama

The qawwali singer and fierce tribal leader Gama was played by Rana Daggubati. No other actor can fill the shoes of Rana Daggubati as Pappu Rangeela or Gama. Therefore he can play his role in the south Indian version of Housefull 4.

Image Credits: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Prabhas as Michael Bhai/Suryabhan

The protagonist in the movie was played by Sharad Kelkar. Prabhas can play this role of Suryabhan’s reincarnation in South Indian Housefull 4.

Image Credits: Sharad Kelkar Instagram and prabhas_forever Instagram

Kanneganti Brahmanandam as Winston Churchgate / Giggly

Veteran actor Johnny Lever had played the role of Winston Churchgate and Giggly’s reincarnation in Housefull 4. If the movie gets remade in South Indian film industry, veteran actor Kanneganti Brahmanandam becomes the natural choice for the role.

Image Credits: iamjohnnylever_ and actorbrahmanandam Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram and Allu Arjun Instagram

